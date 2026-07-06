Adon Agro Commodities lists at ₹78.25, raises ₹44.03cr in IPO
Adon Agro Commodities kicked off its stock market journey on a high note, opening at ₹78.25, almost 12% above its IPO price of ₹70.
The company raised ₹44.03 crore in its IPO, which ran from June 29 to July 1.
Even though there was no buzz in the gray market, the listing surprised everyone by beating expectations.
Adon Agro IPO lots ₹2.8L ₹4.2L
To get in on the IPO, retail investors needed to put down ₹2.8 lakh for 4,000 shares, while HNIs had a minimum ticket size of ₹4.2 lakh for 6,000 shares.
Adon Agro sells dry fruits, nuts, seeds, and berries under the Hunger Nuts brand through wholesale, gifting, exports, e-commerce, and more.
Thanks to this mix and a major processing facility in Navi Mumbai, their customer base shot up from just 101 to 871 by January 2026, a pretty impressive leap for a young company.