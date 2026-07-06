Adon Agro Commodities lists at ₹78.25, raises ₹44.03cr in IPO

Adon Agro IPO lots ₹2.8L ₹4.2L

To get in on the IPO, retail investors needed to put down ₹2.8 lakh for 4,000 shares, while HNIs had a minimum ticket size of ₹4.2 lakh for 6,000 shares.

Adon Agro sells dry fruits, nuts, seeds, and berries under the Hunger Nuts brand through wholesale, gifting, exports, e-commerce, and more.

Thanks to this mix and a major processing facility in Navi Mumbai, their customer base shot up from just 101 to 871 by January 2026, a pretty impressive leap for a young company.