AI boom similar to late 1990s internet revolution: Market expert

Investment caution

Gold's 4-year rally is still speculative

On the subject of gold, Mowat said its four-year rally is still speculative. "Gold is a greater fool asset—it offers no dividend, no cash flow, only the hope that someone else will pay more," he said. "Central banks are diversifying into non-sanctionable assets, and momentum buyers are piling in, but when flows reverse, price moves can be dramatic."