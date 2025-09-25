Next Article
India orders $7 billion worth of Tejas jets from HAL
India is ramping up its air power with a $7.03 billion order for 97 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).
The plan is to deliver these jets over six years starting in 2027-28, boosting the country's defenses as tensions with China and Pakistan continue.
This fresh batch will bring the Indian Air Force's Tejas fleet up to 220 aircraft, adding to an earlier order of 83 jets.
Delays and significance of new jets
Getting these jets off the ground hasn't been easy—engine deliveries were delayed after COVID-19 slowed down General Electric's production, but things picked up again in March 2025.
For India, the new Tejas Mk-1As are key: they'll help phase out old MiG-21s and push forward the Make in India goal of building more homegrown defense tech.