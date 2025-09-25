India orders $7 billion worth of Tejas jets from HAL Business Sep 25, 2025

India is ramping up its air power with a $7.03 billion order for 97 Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The plan is to deliver these jets over six years starting in 2027-28, boosting the country's defenses as tensions with China and Pakistan continue.

This fresh batch will bring the Indian Air Force's Tejas fleet up to 220 aircraft, adding to an earlier order of 83 jets.