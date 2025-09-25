BharatPe bounces back, posts positive EBITDA for 1st time
BharatPe, the fintech startup you've probably seen at your favorite chai stall or cafe, just pulled off a major comeback—moving from a ₹492 crore loss last year to a positive EBITDA of ₹47 crore in FY25, though the company still posted a net loss of ₹88 crore.
Their revenue also grew 17%, hitting ₹1,667 crore.
Service fees drive revenue growth
Most of BharatPe's money came from service fees—think processing charges and rentals—which made up nearly 78% of their revenue.
Their lending arm (NBFC) also brought in more cash this year.
Expenses stayed in check, with employee costs holding steady and transaction fees under control.
With $650 million in hand, BharatPe is ready to grow
The company's financial health is looking up: they've got ₹872 crore in cash and were recently valued at $2.85 billion after a big share sale.
With over $650 million raised from big investors like Tiger Global and Coatue, turning profitable will help them grow faster and try out new business ideas.