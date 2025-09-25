Blinkit, Thomas Cook team up for instant forex card delivery

Thomas Cook India has teamed up with Blinkit , a quick commerce platform, to offer doorstep delivery of "borderless multicurrency cards." The service is aimed at travelers and students in Delhi , Bengaluru, and Mumbai . The forex card is called the Borderless Travel Card for leisure travelers and Study Buddy for students. It will be delivered within minutes, right at your doorstep, from today.

Service launch Deepesh Varma on new service Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice President of Foreign Exchange at Thomas Cook India, said this new service will make forex purchasing more convenient and customer-centric. The process involves three simple steps: ordering the card on Blinkit, submitting KYC documents, making a payment through a secure Thomas Cook link, and completing video KYC to load the card for transactions.

Activation details Other benefits of borderless multicurrency card Customers can complete the entire process, including KYC and card loading, through video KYC, call center support, or branch visits. The forex card comes with benefits such as travel insurance, lounge access, Uber vouchers, and reward points. You can load the forex card at live market-determined exchange rates at the time of transaction and view it on their website or app.