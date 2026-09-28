Adroit Industries IPO allotment released after 176.85-times oversubscription ₹150.71cr issue
Business
Adroit Industries's IPO allotment drops today after a wild 176.85-times oversubscription (seriously, demand was huge).
The ₹150.71 crore issue was priced at ₹126 to ₹134 per share, and shares are set to list on NSE and BSE this Wednesday, September 30.
If you snagged an allotment, you could see up to 28% listing gains.
Check allotment via Bigshare or NSE
To see if you got lucky, just head to the Bigshare Services website and enter your PAN or application number. You can also check on NSE's or BSE's official sites.
This IPO saw especially strong interest from noninstitutional investors (the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category saw 332.35 times subscription), showing major confidence in Adroit ahead of its stock market debut.