Adroit Industries IPO allotment released after 176.85-times oversubscription ₹150.71cr issue

Adroit Industries's IPO allotment drops today after a wild 176.85-times oversubscription (seriously, demand was huge).

The ₹150.71 crore issue was priced at ₹126 to ₹134 per share, and shares are set to list on NSE and BSE this Wednesday, September 30.

If you snagged an allotment, you could see up to 28% listing gains.