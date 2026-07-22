Advance Technoforge opens IPO aiming ₹24.03cr on July 27

Advance Technoforge, a Gujarat-based maker of forged steel parts, is opening its IPO on July 27.

It is aiming to raise ₹24.03 crore by offering shares at ₹95 each, putting the company's value at about ₹86 crore.

The window to apply closes July 29, with allotment expected by July 30 and shares set to list on the BSE SME platform August 3.