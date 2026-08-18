Advanced economies' borrowing costs highest since 2008 could prompt hikes
Borrowing costs for governments in several advanced economies just hit their highest point since the 2008 financial crisis, or even earlier.
Tensions between the US and Iran, plus stubborn inflation and a 6% spike in oil prices, have investors worried.
This has pushed bond yields up fast, making it more expensive for countries to borrow money: central banks might respond by raising interest rates again.
Bond yields rising across major economies
France's long-term bond yields are at their highest in over 15 years, with Germany also hitting records not seen since 2011.
In the US Treasury yields are now above 4% and even over 5% for some bonds.
Japan's rates are climbing too as people expect possible rate hikes there.
Meanwhile, the UK and Italy are seeing rising borrowing costs, and Europe's central bank could follow in September if inflation stays hot.