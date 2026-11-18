Advanced System in Package to build Vizag plant ₹2,387.81cr
Big news for Vizag: Andhra Pradesh's first semiconductor plant is coming up in Tarluvada village, thanks to Advanced System In Package Technologies Private Limited.
With a total proposed investment of ₹2,387.81 crore, the facility will be built in two phases and is set to create 1,000 direct jobs.
The project focuses on assembling and testing chips, which are crucial for everything from smartphones to cars.
Plant expected to boost local jobs
This plant is not just a tech upgrade. It is expected to give a real push to the local economy by creating jobs and reducing India's reliance on imported chips.
The state government is pitching in with land and funding support under its new policy.
As IT Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar put it, "Work has started on the ground. All statutory clearances have been issued proactively by the State government, and the Government of India has also approved all clearances on its end. The company now has to speed up the works on the ground to complete the project on time."