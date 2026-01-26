Budget 2026: Adventure tourism might be promoted as revenue model

The upcoming Union Budget is likely to promote adventure tourism as a new revenue model for states, according to HT Mint. The move aims to formalize the sector and make it a consistent source of income for states. The focus is not just on promoting tourism but also on making adventure tourism an economic driver for state governments.

Economic impact Adventure tourism to boost state revenues The government hopes to integrate the adventure tourism hubs with existing circuits, thereby increasing tourist stays and also per-visitor spending. This would help states monetize their natural assets without heavy construction and urbanization. The move is expected to generate revenue while allowing the states to leverage their natural assets sustainably.

Sector challenges Adventure tourism sector still fragmented in India Despite a strong domestic market and rising global interest, India's adventure tourism sector is still fragmented. States like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir have become natural hubs for this industry. However, the lack of a national framework has limited its growth potential and ability to convert natural advantages into sustainable economic returns.

Regulatory measures National SOPs for activities The upcoming Budget may also announce the formulation of national standard operating procedures (SOPs) for adventure tourism activities. This would include safety protocols, certification requirements for the operators and guides, equipment standards, insurance coverage, as well as emergency response protocols. These measures are expected to boost investor confidence while minimizing liability-related risks in the sector.

