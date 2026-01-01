Next Article
Adverse weather cuts India's tea output by 16% in November
Business
India's tea production dropped sharply by 16% in November 2025, mainly due to rough weather in North India.
Output fell to 124 million kg from last year's 148 million kg, according to the Tea Board of India.
Why does this matter?
North India took the biggest hit—Assam and West Bengal saw steep drops, with some regions losing over a quarter of their usual crop.
South India mostly held steady, and Tamil Nadu even managed a small increase.
Despite this rough patch, total tea output for January-November is still slightly up compared to last year, showing how unpredictable the climate can be for farmers and your daily chai.