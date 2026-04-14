Advertisers to file mass arbitration claims against Google this week
Google is staring down billions in potential payouts as advertisers are expected to file mass arbitration claims, accusing the tech giant of monopolistic practices in search and ad tech.
These advertisers are grouping their claims (at least 25 at a time) to strengthen their case, with the first round expected to drop this week.
Ashley Keller leads wave, estimates $218B
This wave of arbitration is being led by lawyer Ashley Keller, whose calculations estimate total claims could reach $218 billion.
The move challenges Google's rule that disputes must go through private arbitration, a process critics say limits collective action.
Google insists its tools are chosen freely and plans to appeal any rulings against it.
The outcome could shape how big companies settle disputes in the future, so it's one to watch.