Advertisers to file mass arbitration claims against Google this week

Ashley Keller leads wave, estimates $218B

This wave of arbitration is being led by lawyer Ashley Keller, whose calculations estimate total claims could reach $218 billion.

The move challenges Google's rule that disputes must go through private arbitration, a process critics say limits collective action.

Google insists its tools are chosen freely and plans to appeal any rulings against it.

The outcome could shape how big companies settle disputes in the future, so it's one to watch.