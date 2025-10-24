Advertising legend Piyush Pandey (1955-2025) dies at 70 Business Oct 24, 2025

Piyush Pandey, the creative mind behind some of India's most memorable ads for Fevicol, Cadbury, Asian Paints, and Hutch/Vodafone, passed away on Friday, October 24, 2025, at age 70.

Ogilvy India shared that he died from complications of a severe infection.

Even after retiring as Ogilvy's Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India in January 2024, he stayed on as an advisor.