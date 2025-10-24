Advertising legend Piyush Pandey (1955-2025) dies at 70
Piyush Pandey, the creative mind behind some of India's most memorable ads for Fevicol, Cadbury, Asian Paints, and Hutch/Vodafone, passed away on Friday, October 24, 2025, at age 70.
Ogilvy India shared that he died from complications of a severe infection.
Even after retiring as Ogilvy's Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India in January 2024, he stayed on as an advisor.
His work, Ogilvy's rise under him
Joining Ogilvy India in 1982 (and its board in 1994), Pandey transformed Indian advertising with relatable stories and simple language.
He crafted classics like Fevicol's "Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai, tootega nahi!," Cadbury's "Kuch khaas hai," and Asian Paints's "Har ghar kuch kehta hai."
Under his leadership, Ogilvy topped industry rankings for 12 years straight.
Other achievements, notable campaigns
Pandey was the first Asian jury president at Cannes Lions and the first Indian ad professional to get a Padma Shri (2016).
He picked up over 1,000 awards globally—including a Clio Lifetime Achievement Award.
His work included major campaigns like BJP's "Abki Baar Modi Sarkar" and Amitabh Bachchan's polio awareness drive.