Advit Jewels IPO allotment likely today after 212.63 times oversubscription

Non institutional investors oversubscribed 536 times

Shares were priced between ₹130 and ₹138 each, and demand was huge across all groups, especially non-institutional investors, who subscribed over 536 times.

If you've applied, keep an eye out for an SMS alert. You can also check your status online through Bigshare Services or the BSE and NSE websites using your PAN or application details.

Good luck!