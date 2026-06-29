Advit Jewels IPO allotment likely today after 212.63 times oversubscription
Business
The Advit Jewels IPO allotment is likely to be out today, and it's been a wild ride: investors rushed in, making the offer oversubscribed by 212.63 times!
The IPO ran from June 23 to June 25, with over 1.78 billion shares bid for just about 8.38 million on offer.
Non institutional investors oversubscribed 536 times
Shares were priced between ₹130 and ₹138 each, and demand was huge across all groups, especially non-institutional investors, who subscribed over 536 times.
If you've applied, keep an eye out for an SMS alert. You can also check your status online through Bigshare Services or the BSE and NSE websites using your PAN or application details.
Good luck!