Advit Jewels IPO oversubscribed 212 times before BSE, NSE listings

Advit shares priced ₹130-₹138, GMP ₹190

Shares were priced between ₹130 and ₹138, and retail investors needed at least ₹13,800 for a lot of 100 shares.

Advit Jewels plans to use the money mainly for working capital and paying down debt.

The gray market premium suggested a possible listing price of ₹190, about 38% higher than the top price band, so there's plenty of buzz around its growth potential in the jewelry space.