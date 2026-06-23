Advit Jewels launches ₹165.20cr IPO priced ₹130-₹138, retail minimum 35% Business Jun 23, 2026

Advit Jewels, known for making and selling jewelry, just kicked off its initial public offering (IPO) to raise ₹165.20 crore.

The offer is open from Tuesday to Thursday, with shares priced between ₹130-₹138 each.

Investors can buy in through three categories: big institutions can get up to 50%, non-institutional investors get not less than 15%, and regular retail buyers get not less than 35%.