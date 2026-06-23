Advit Jewels secures 49.52cr from anchor investors pre IPO

Advit Jewels IPO opens June 23-25

The ₹165.16 crore IPO opens for subscription June 23-25, offering fresh shares priced between ₹130 and ₹138: no old shares being sold here.

Most of the money will go toward paying off loans and boosting working capital, with some set aside for general business needs.

Based in Jaipur, Advit Jewels is known for its handcrafted Rambhajo jewelry brand specializing in custom Kundan, Polki, diamond and studded designs.

After the IPO wraps up, you'll find their shares listed on both BSE and NSE.