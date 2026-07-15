Advit Jewels shares jump nearly 13% after T2T exit
Business
Advit Jewels just got a big boost: its shares jumped nearly 13% after the company was taken out of the trade-to-trade (T2T) segment, letting investors buy and sell more freely.
The stock hit ₹222 before closing at ₹208.70 on the NSE, ending the day up 6%.
Advit Jewels shares up over 60%
Since its July 1 listing, Advit Jewels's shares are up over 60% from its IPO price of ₹138 and nearly 19% from its market debut. The company's IPO was a huge hit, oversubscribed by more than 200 times.
Advit Jewels is known for its handcrafted fine jewelry under the Rambhajo brand: think Kundan, Polki, diamonds, and more.