Next Article
AE Insight's stock soars VK fore 255% Gram partnership withQc NVIDIA
AEye's stock just shot up 255% after it announced a big partnership with NVIDIA.
The two are joining forces to bring AEye's Apollo lidar tech—known for its long range and compact size—onto NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX platform.
This move could speed up the rollout of self-driving cars, letting AEye tap into NVIDIA's huge network in the automotive world.
AEye's focus on smart city infrastructure
Beyond cars, AEye is working on OPTIS, an AI system designed for smart city infrastructure.
The company says its software-defined sensors can keep getting smarter over time, which CEO Matt Fisch suggests could be a game-changer as vehicles go digital.
More updates are expected during their July 31 earnings call, but for now, AEye is one of Wall Street's biggest winners today thanks to this news.