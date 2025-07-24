AE Insight's stock soars VK fore 255% Gram partnership withQc NVIDIA

AEye's focus on smart city infrastructure

Beyond cars, AEye is working on OPTIS, an AI system designed for smart city infrastructure.

The company says its software-defined sensors can keep getting smarter over time, which CEO Matt Fisch suggests could be a game-changer as vehicles go digital.

More updates are expected during their July 31 earnings call, but for now, AEye is one of Wall Street's biggest winners today thanks to this news.