Next Article
India, UK strike major trade deal to boost automotive sector
India and the UK just signed a major trade deal (CETA) aimed at shaking up their auto industries.
The agreement opens doors for more exports, easier market access, and smoother tech collaboration—especially around electric vehicles and advanced materials.
India aims to become global hub for next-gen manufacturing
This is big news for Indian MSMEs, who'll get better access to UK markets thanks to relaxed trade rules.
With goals to double the $56 billion trade by 2030, both countries hope to see more innovation, investment, and jobs in the automotive sector.
It's also a step toward making India a global hub for next-gen manufacturing and sustainable mobility.