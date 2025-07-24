How Air India's passenger numbers barely changed after AI171 crash

Air India's market share has jumped to around 25-26%

IndiGo continues to dominate with about 65% of the market and over nine million flyers each month.

Air India's share has jumped from 9% before privatization to around 25-26% now, and they're aiming for a solid 30% by 2027.

They already control half the seats on major metro routes and are growing their fleet despite some operational bumps.