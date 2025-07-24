MOFSL reports ₹1,162 crore profit for Q1, shares fall 2%

Revenue up 18.3% YoY

The company's revenue shot up 18.3% year-on-year to ₹2,737.03 crore, thanks mostly to strong gains in asset management and capital markets.

While profits soared in capital markets (up 64%) and assets/private wealth (up 43%), total expenses did rise by 5%.

Despite the great results, MOFSL shares dipped slightly to ₹911.50 on Wednesday.