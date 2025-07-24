Next Article
MOFSL reports ₹1,162 crore profit for Q1, shares fall 2%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) just pulled off a big comeback, posting a ₹1,162 crore net profit for the June 2023 quarter.
That's not only a sharp turnaround from last quarter's loss, but also a solid 31.7% jump over last year's numbers.
Revenue up 18.3% YoY
The company's revenue shot up 18.3% year-on-year to ₹2,737.03 crore, thanks mostly to strong gains in asset management and capital markets.
While profits soared in capital markets (up 64%) and assets/private wealth (up 43%), total expenses did rise by 5%.
Despite the great results, MOFSL shares dipped slightly to ₹911.50 on Wednesday.