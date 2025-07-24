NVIDIA's banned AI chips reportedly find way to China
NVIDIA's high-powered AI chips, banned in China by US export rules, have still found their way into the country—over $1 billion worth, according to a Financial Times report.
The B200 processors showed up on the black market through various sales contracts and company filings.
This situation is just the latest twist in the ongoing tech tug-of-war between the US and China over who gets access to cutting-edge AI hardware.
NVIDIA responded by saying that using unauthorized chips isn't ideal for data centers since only official products get proper support.
Meanwhile, US officials haven't weighed in yet.
The report also points out that Chinese distributors have been selling these restricted chips since May, with Southeast Asia popping up as another hotspot for chip deals.
With talk of even tighter export rules coming soon, things could get even trickier for NVIDIA and anyone trying to buy its AI gear outside the US.