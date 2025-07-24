NVIDIA's banned AI chips reportedly find way to China

Chinese distributors have been selling these restricted chips since May

NVIDIA responded by saying that using unauthorized chips isn't ideal for data centers since only official products get proper support.

Meanwhile, US officials haven't weighed in yet.

The report also points out that Chinese distributors have been selling these restricted chips since May, with Southeast Asia popping up as another hotspot for chip deals.

With talk of even tighter export rules coming soon, things could get even trickier for NVIDIA and anyone trying to buy its AI gear outside the US.