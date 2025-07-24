Indian jewelry exports could double, thanks to this trade deal

Total gems and jewelry trade could reach $7B soon

The deal also scraps taxes on gold, silver, and platinum bars coming from the UK, all certified by London's Bullion Market Association.

Industry experts think this could push total gems and jewelry trade between the two countries up to $7 billion soon.

Plus, popular Indian brands like Tanishq and Malabar Gold & Diamonds are set to grow in the UK market—and more jobs could open up in India's big jewelry hubs like Jaipur and Surat.