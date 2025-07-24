India-UK FTA: What it means for Indian exporters

Deal opens up UK market for these sectors

The FTA cuts the 16% import duty on Indian leather and footwear, which could help these products grab more of the UK market.

Tariffs as high as 14% on electrical machinery are gone too.

Plus, there are reductions for chemicals and improved access for key sectors like textiles, auto parts, and seafood—all aiming toward doubling the current $56 billion in India-UK trade by 2030.