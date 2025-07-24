LegalOn raises $50 million to supercharge AI-driven contract reviews

Started in 2017 by former corporate lawyers Nozomu Tsunoda and Masataka Ogasawara, LegalOn helps companies speed up contract reviews—sometimes cutting the process by 85%. Their platform is trusted by over 7,000 clients across Japan, the US, and UK—including a quarter of Japan's public companies and most Fortune 500 firms there. They use more than 50 attorney-created playbooks to keep things accurate and efficient.

LegalOn's plans for the future

LegalOn recently launched Matter Management to automate contract requests and help teams work together better.

CEO Daniel Lewis says they're focused on combining expert legal content with smart AI.

With this new funding, they plan to build out advanced AI agents and keep growing fast in the US and UK—markets where their business quadrupled last year.

Plus, they've teamed up with OpenAI for early access to the latest language tech.