India-UK trade deal: Benefits for Indian professionals, farmers, small businesses

CETA cuts costs for around 75,000 temporary workers

This deal is set to give a big boost to Indian farmers and small businesses by making it simpler to sell their products in the UK's huge market.

It also cuts costs for around 75,000 temporary workers by waiving social security contributions—saving about 20% on labor expenses.

On top of that, CETA encourages digital trade and recognizes professional qualifications between both countries, making career moves smoother for young professionals and supporting start-ups looking to go global.