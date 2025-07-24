India-UK trade deal: Benefits for Indian professionals, farmers, small businesses
India and the UK just signed a major trade deal (CETA) on July 24, 2025.
This agreement opens up duty-free access for almost all Indian exports—think textiles, gems, engineering goods, tea, spices, fruits, and more.
Plus, it makes it easier for Indian professionals to work in the UK across different fields.
CETA cuts costs for around 75,000 temporary workers
This deal is set to give a big boost to Indian farmers and small businesses by making it simpler to sell their products in the UK's huge market.
It also cuts costs for around 75,000 temporary workers by waiving social security contributions—saving about 20% on labor expenses.
On top of that, CETA encourages digital trade and recognizes professional qualifications between both countries, making career moves smoother for young professionals and supporting start-ups looking to go global.