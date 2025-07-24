India-UK FTA to halve prices of British luxury cars

Rolls-Royce, Triumph, Tata...deal opens up Europe for Indian brands

The iconic Rolls-Royce Phantom might see its price sliced from ₹9.5 crore to nearly half.

The FTA isn't just about cheaper imports—it also opens up Europe for Indian brands like Tata Motors and Mahindra, making it easier for them to expand overseas.

Even motorcycle fans get a win: Triumph bikes will be more affordable too.

The deal still needs UK Parliament approval and could take about a year to kick in.