India-UK FTA to halve prices of British luxury cars
Big news for car lovers: the new India-UK Free Trade Agreement is set to almost halve the prices of British luxury cars in India.
Think Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover, and McLaren—models like the McLaren 750S could drop from ₹6 crore to about ₹3 crore.
Rolls-Royce, Triumph, Tata...deal opens up Europe for Indian brands
The iconic Rolls-Royce Phantom might see its price sliced from ₹9.5 crore to nearly half.
The FTA isn't just about cheaper imports—it also opens up Europe for Indian brands like Tata Motors and Mahindra, making it easier for them to expand overseas.
Even motorcycle fans get a win: Triumph bikes will be more affordable too.
The deal still needs UK Parliament approval and could take about a year to kick in.