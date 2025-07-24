REC's Q1 profit surges 29% to ₹4,465 crore
REC Ltd., the government-backed giant funding India's power sector, just posted a big win: its Q1 profit shot up 29% to ₹4,465 crore this year.
The main driver? A sharp rise in interest income, reflecting REC's ongoing role in financing energy projects across the country.
Interim dividend of ₹4.60 per share announced
Thanks to this strong performance, REC is rewarding investors with an interim dividend of ₹4.60 per share for FY26 (with a record date of August 1).
There's also a final dividend from last year lined up—₹2.60 per share, pending approval soon.
REC is helping build India's future
REC isn't just making money—it's helping build India's future by financing everything from rural electrification to big power plants.
Their steady growth means more support for the country's energy needs and infrastructure upgrades that actually impact daily life.