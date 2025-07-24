Next Article
Airtel Africa's Q1 profit soars 403% to $156 million
Airtel Africa just pulled off a major win—its profit for April-June 2025 shot up 403% to $156 million, compared to $31 million in the prior period.
This boost came from more people joining the network and a handy $22 million gain from currency changes.
Mobile money service is picking up fast
Revenue climbed 22.4% to $1.415 billion as the customer base grew by 9%, with data users hitting 75.6 million.
CEO Sunil Taldar pointed out there's still plenty of room for growth since less than half of their users have smartphones right now.
Plus, their mobile money service is picking up fast with nearly 46 million users, and they're investing up to $750 million in FY25 to upgrade their infrastructure.
```