Nirmal Minda is the new ASSOCHAM President
Nirmal Minda, Executive Chairman of Uno Minda, is set to take over as President of ASSOCHAM, replacing Sanjay Nayar. With more than 50 years in the industry, Minda brings plenty of experience to the role.
Amitabh Chaudhry, Axis Bank's MD and CEO, will join as Vice-President once approved by the RBI.
Why this matters
Minda has led Uno Minda to a market cap of ₹62,566 crore and was recognized as EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019.
Chaudhry helped Axis Bank become a top player with a ₹3.4 lakh crore market cap.
Outgoing president Nayar said their combined expertise will help ASSOCHAM push for sustainable growth and innovation in Indian trade and commerce—something the chamber is pretty excited about going forward.