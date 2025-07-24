Next Article
India's employment scene is looking up: Government data
India's job scene is looking up—643.3 million people were employed in FY2023-24, a big jump from 475 million in FY2017-18.
The latest government data highlights more women joining the workforce (up to 40.3%), and overall, more people are landing jobs.
Unemployment rates have nearly halved
Unemployment rates have nearly halved, dropping from 6% to just 3.2%.
Youth unemployment also fell sharply to 10.2%, now lower than the global average.
More young people are getting formal jobs too.
Job market is changing for the better
These numbers aren't just stats—they show real progress for young job-seekers and women across India.
With official surveys now tracking monthly trends, it's easier than ever to see where opportunities are growing and how the job market is changing for the better.
```