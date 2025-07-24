India's employment scene is looking up: Government data

Unemployment rates have nearly halved, dropping from 6% to just 3.2%. Youth unemployment also fell sharply to 10.2%, now lower than the global average. More young people are getting formal jobs too.

Job market is changing for the better

These numbers aren't just stats—they show real progress for young job-seekers and women across India.

With official surveys now tracking monthly trends, it's easier than ever to see where opportunities are growing and how the job market is changing for the better.

