Can Indian telecom startups challenge global giants? NTP 2025 thinks so Business Jul 24, 2025

The Indian government just released a draft of its National Telecom Policy 2025, and the big idea is to get telecom companies using more homegrown equipment.

This could give Indian brands like Tejas Networks and HFCL a real shot against global giants.

While a similar push in 2018 didn't really take off, experts now believe that with the right support, Indian startups can totally step up their game.