Can Indian telecom startups challenge global giants? NTP 2025 thinks so
The Indian government just released a draft of its National Telecom Policy 2025, and the big idea is to get telecom companies using more homegrown equipment.
This could give Indian brands like Tejas Networks and HFCL a real shot against global giants.
While a similar push in 2018 didn't really take off, experts now believe that with the right support, Indian startups can totally step up their game.
NTP 2025 is aiming for universal 4G and 90% 5G coverage
NTP 2025 is aiming high: universal 4G for everyone, 90% 5G coverage, and a huge boost—150%—in local manufacturing.
The policy also wants to cut imports by half, double the number of telecom startups and exports, ramp up research spending, and shrink the sector's carbon footprint by a third.
Right now, anyone can send feedback on these ideas during a 21-day public consultation before things become official.