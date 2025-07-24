India-UK trade deal boosts Jaguar Land Rover, import duties drop

FTA strengthens ties between India and UK

Right now, most JLRs sold in India are made locally and already get tax breaks, but this new deal mainly helps their top-tier SV models shipped from the UK.

While prices aren't final yet, JLR's Chief Commercial Officer Lennard Hoornik says this agreement should clear up business hurdles.

Big picture: the FTA is set to strengthen ties between India and the UK, open up more British goods at better prices for Indian buyers, and create jobs on both sides.