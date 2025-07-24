Next Article
Indegene's Q1 FY26 earnings call on August 1: Details here
Indegene is hosting its Q1 FY26 earnings call on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 9:00am IST.
If you're curious about how the company's been doing or want a peek at their future plans, you'll hear directly from CEO Manish Gupta and CFO Suhas Prabhu.
The session also gives participants a rare chance to ask questions and interact with top leadership.
How to join the call
You can dial in using +91 22 6280 1162 or +91 22 7115 8063, or grab a Diamond Pass if you'd rather register ahead of time.
If anything changes with the schedule, updates will be shared.
The whole thing follows SEBI's official regulations for public companies.