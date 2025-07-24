Indegene's Q1 FY26 earnings call on August 1: Details here Business Jul 24, 2025

Indegene is hosting its Q1 FY26 earnings call on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 9:00am IST.

If you're curious about how the company's been doing or want a peek at their future plans, you'll hear directly from CEO Manish Gupta and CFO Suhas Prabhu.

The session also gives participants a rare chance to ask questions and interact with top leadership.