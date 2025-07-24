NSE Realty: Brigade Enterprises and Raymond gain, Prestige Estates sinks

Broader market also closed in red

It wasn't just real estate feeling the pinch—Sobha, DLF, Oberoi Realty, and Lodha Developers also lost ground.

The broader market had a rough day too: NSE Nifty50 fell by nearly 158 points to close at 25,062 and Sensex slipped by over 540 points to finish at 82,184.

Out of all Nifty stocks, only 15 ended higher while most—35—closed lower.

On a brighter note for some traders: Vodafone Idea and Ola Electric were among the most active stocks today, with Gallantt Metal and Paradeep Phosphates hitting fresh yearly highs.