Bill Gates works customer service shift at daughter's AI startup
Bill Gates is rolling up his sleeves at Phia, the AI-powered fashion platform co-founded by his daughter Phoebe Gates.
Instead of just giving advice from the sidelines, he's actually jumped in to work a customer service shift—chatting with users and seeing firsthand how the app helps people find good deals and sustainable options across thousands of retailers.
Even though he hasn't invested money to keep Phia independent, Gates is clearly all-in on supporting his daughter's vision.
Bill Gates dives into the details at Phia
Phoebe Gates teamed up with Sophia Kianni to launch Phia, aiming to make shopping smarter and greener.
Bill Gates brings decades of tech experience but says working directly with real users gave him new insights.
For him, understanding what people need is essential for building better products.
What is Phia?
Phia isn't just another shopping app—it uses AI to help you score the best prices while spotlighting both new and secondhand sustainable picks.
Plus, seeing big names like Bill Gates take on frontline roles shows how even tech legends are getting hands-on to build things that matter.
If you're into smart shopping or curious about where tech meets sustainability, this story's worth a look.