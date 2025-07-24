Bill Gates works customer service shift at daughter's AI startup Business Jul 24, 2025

Bill Gates is rolling up his sleeves at Phia, the AI-powered fashion platform co-founded by his daughter Phoebe Gates.

Instead of just giving advice from the sidelines, he's actually jumped in to work a customer service shift—chatting with users and seeing firsthand how the app helps people find good deals and sustainable options across thousands of retailers.

Even though he hasn't invested money to keep Phia independent, Gates is clearly all-in on supporting his daughter's vision.