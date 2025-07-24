Tata Sons boss N Chandrasekaran earns ₹156 crore this year Business Jul 24, 2025

Tata Sons boss N Chandrasekaran just got a hefty raise—his FY25 pay hit ₹155.81 crore, up 15% from last year, even though the company's net profit actually dropped by 24%.

Most of his earnings came from commission on profits, with a base salary of ₹15.1 crore.