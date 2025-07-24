Tata Sons boss N Chandrasekaran earns ₹156 crore this year
Tata Sons boss N Chandrasekaran just got a hefty raise—his FY25 pay hit ₹155.81 crore, up 15% from last year, even though the company's net profit actually dropped by 24%.
Most of his earnings came from commission on profits, with a base salary of ₹15.1 crore.
Other directors' compensation
Chandrasekaran wasn't the only one with a bigger paycheck. Executive Director Saurabh Agrawal made ₹32.7 crore (a 7.7% bump), and Noel Tata, who joined in late 2024, received a commission of ₹1.42 crore.
Retiring directors Leo Puri and Bhaskar Bhat took home over ₹3 crore and ₹1 crore each.
Indian CEOs with highest compensation
Chandrasekaran now tops the charts among Indian CEOs—his pay is way ahead of ITC's Sanjiv Puri (₹25.66 crore) and Infosys's Salil Parekh (₹82 crore including stock options).
Even leaders at TCS and Wipro earned much less this year, according to industry data.