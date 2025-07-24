Next Article
Axis Bank shakes up employee stock options plan: Details here
Axis Bank is shaking up its stock option plan for employees.
Now, 185,537 options will vest evenly—25% each year over four years, starting a year after they're granted.
The move follows advice from the Reserve Bank of India and the bank's own Nomination and Remuneration Committee to keep things fair and in line with regulations.
What's the new vesting schedule?
Previously, more options vested earlier (30% in each of the first two years, then 40%).
With this new schedule, it's a steady pace every year—no big jumps.
The exercise price stays the same, but the process is now more balanced and transparent for everyone involved.