Axis Bank shakes up employee stock options plan: Details here Business Jul 24, 2025

Axis Bank is shaking up its stock option plan for employees.

Now, 185,537 options will vest evenly—25% each year over four years, starting a year after they're granted.

The move follows advice from the Reserve Bank of India and the bank's own Nomination and Remuneration Committee to keep things fair and in line with regulations.