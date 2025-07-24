PhysicsWallah, SIS Cash Services, Anlon Healthcare set to go public
SEBI just gave the green light to seven companies—including edtech star PhysicsWallah—to launch their IPOs.
These approvals came in mid-July, after applications were filed earlier this year.
Alongside PhysicsWallah, Saatvik Green Energy, Vinir Engineering, Pranav Constructions, Fujiyama Power Systems, SIS Cash Services, and Anlon Healthcare are all set to go public soon.
Meanwhile, Gaudium IVF and Women Health have decided to step back from the process.
PhysicsWallah's stellar growth
PhysicsWallah—founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari—has quickly become an edtech unicorn.
Now aiming to raise funds through its IPO, the company showed impressive growth: profits jumped from just ₹7 lakh on ₹53 crore revenue in FY21 to over ₹60 crore profit on ₹471 crore revenue last year.