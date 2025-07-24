PhysicsWallah, SIS Cash Services, Anlon Healthcare set to go public Business Jul 24, 2025

SEBI just gave the green light to seven companies—including edtech star PhysicsWallah—to launch their IPOs.

These approvals came in mid-July, after applications were filed earlier this year.

Alongside PhysicsWallah, Saatvik Green Energy, Vinir Engineering, Pranav Constructions, Fujiyama Power Systems, SIS Cash Services, and Anlon Healthcare are all set to go public soon.

Meanwhile, Gaudium IVF and Women Health have decided to step back from the process.