Indus Towers Q1 results on July 30
Indus Towers is set to announce how it did in the first quarter of FY26 on July 30.
You'll find the numbers and updates on stock exchanges and their website.
How to access the results
There's a conference call on July 31 (2:30-3:30pm IST) where top execs will break down the results and answer questions.
If you want in, you'll need to register for a unique PIN—no random drop-ins!
Look out for reports, KPIs, media releases, and even a transcript after.
Why it matters
With over 249,000 towers and more than 400,000 co-locations across India as of March 2025, Indus powers networks like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea.
Basically, they help keep India connected—and their performance says a lot about where digital India is headed.