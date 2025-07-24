Kotak's new invite-only credit card targets ultra-rich customers
Kotak Mahindra Bank just launched the Solitaire Credit Card—a super-exclusive, invite-only card aimed at high-net-worth folks with deep ties to the bank.
It's all about premium perks: think personalized banking, wealth management, and travel benefits bundled together.
Pre-approved lines up to ₹8 crore
Solitaire offers pre-approved credit lines up to ₹8 crore and lets you share credit limits with family.
There are no joining or annual fees if you're eligible (but downgrading costs ₹25,000).
You also get unlimited domestic and international lounge access for both you and your add-on cardholders.
Travel perks abound with Solitaire card
Travelers get 10% Air Miles on bookings via Kotak Unbox and 3% back on other spends (up to ₹1 lakh per cycle).
The card also skips forex markups abroad, cuts ATM withdrawal fees to 1%, and waives fuel surcharges on transactions between ₹400-7,500.