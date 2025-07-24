Next Article
NTPC to raise ₹18,000cr via bonds to fund expansion
NTPC, the government-owned power company, is set to raise up to ₹18,000 crore by selling bonds over the next year.
Shareholders just gave their approval after a month-long online voting process that wrapped up on July 23.
The funds will be collected in up to 12 rounds and are meant to support NTPC's big expansion plans.
NTPC needs cash for new projects and upgrades
With India's energy needs growing, NTPC needs serious cash for new projects and upgrades.
These bonds (called NCDs) give them flexible ways to borrow money—secured or unsecured, taxable or tax-free.
Most shareholders backed the move, showing confidence in NTPC's strategy to boost capacity and keep powering the country efficiently.