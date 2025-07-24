NTPC to raise ₹18,000cr via bonds to fund expansion Business Jul 24, 2025

NTPC, the government-owned power company, is set to raise up to ₹18,000 crore by selling bonds over the next year.

Shareholders just gave their approval after a month-long online voting process that wrapped up on July 23.

The funds will be collected in up to 12 rounds and are meant to support NTPC's big expansion plans.