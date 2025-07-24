IRDAI wants insurers to have internal ombudsmen for customer complaints Business Jul 24, 2025

IRDAI is planning to make insurance companies (except reinsurers) set up an Internal Insurance Ombudsman—basically, a neutral person inside the company who handles customer complaints that haven't been sorted out.

If these rules go through, any insurer running for over three years will need at least one ombudsman to handle claims up to ₹50 lakh, giving policyholders a clearer way to get help when things go wrong.