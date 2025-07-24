Next Article
Shree Refrigerations to launch ₹117cr IPO on July 25
Shree Refrigerations, known for its refrigeration and HVAC solutions, is opening its ₹117 crore IPO on July 25.
Shares are priced between ₹119-₹125 each and will be listed on the BSE SME platform.
The offering includes nearly 94 lakh shares, with subscriptions closing on July 29.
Why this matters
The funds raised will help boost Shree's working capital and support expansion projects.
Managing Director Ravalnath Gopinath Shende calls this IPO a big step forward for the company's growth plans.
With strong engineering and regulatory know-how, the team hopes this move will keep them ahead in the market.