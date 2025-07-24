Shree Refrigerations to launch ₹117cr IPO on July 25 Business Jul 24, 2025

Shree Refrigerations, known for its refrigeration and HVAC solutions, is opening its ₹117 crore IPO on July 25.

Shares are priced between ₹119-₹125 each and will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The offering includes nearly 94 lakh shares, with subscriptions closing on July 29.