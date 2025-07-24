Next Article
Thyrocare's Q1 numbers impress, stock surges 13%—details here
Thyrocare Technologies's stock shot up 13% to ₹1,357.85 on Thursday, right after the company posted some impressive numbers for Q1FY26.
The buzz? Their profits and revenue both saw a major boost compared to last year, signaling strong growth and smart moves behind the scenes.
Profit up 60%, revenue up 23%
Net profit jumped 60% year-on-year to ₹38 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 23% to ₹193 crore.
Thyrocare also ramped up its reach—test volumes rose by 15%, and new labs opened in Bhagalpur, Kashmir, and Roorkee are set to bring their services to even more people across India.