Thyrocare's Q1 numbers impress, stock surges 13%—details here

Profit up 60%, revenue up 23%

Net profit jumped 60% year-on-year to ₹38 crore, while revenue from operations climbed 23% to ₹193 crore.

Thyrocare also ramped up its reach—test volumes rose by 15%, and new labs opened in Bhagalpur, Kashmir, and Roorkee are set to bring their services to even more people across India.