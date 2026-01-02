Aequitas founder Siddhartha Bhaiya passes away at 47 Business Jan 02, 2026

Siddhartha Bhaiya, founder and managing director of Aequitas Investment Consultancy, died suddenly from cardiac arrest while on vacation in New Zealand with his family. He was just 47.

The company confirmed the news on January 2, sharing their deep sadness and calling him "the driving force behind Aequitas."

They also assured everyone that operations will continue as usual, staying true to the values he set.