Aequitas founder Siddhartha Bhaiya passes away at 47
Siddhartha Bhaiya, founder and managing director of Aequitas Investment Consultancy, died suddenly from cardiac arrest while on vacation in New Zealand with his family. He was just 47.
The company confirmed the news on January 2, sharing their deep sadness and calling him "the driving force behind Aequitas."
They also assured everyone that operations will continue as usual, staying true to the values he set.
Who was Siddhartha Bhaiya?
Bhaiya was a Chartered Accountant with over 25 years in equity research and fund management.
He started Aequitas in 2013, building it into a ₹7,700 crore firm known for spotting hidden small-cap winners.
His India Opportunities Product delivered standout returns—turning ₹1 crore into ₹13 crore—making him well-respected among investors for his sharp investment strategies.