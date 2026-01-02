Indian stock market hits record highs; Sensex crosses 85,700

A wave of positive corporate updates has investors feeling upbeat about upcoming earnings. This optimism is fueling gains in public sector companies, metals, and autos—so if you're tracking where the action is, these are the hot spots right now.

What's behind the surge?

Stronger sales from auto giants like Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor helped boost confidence.

Metal stocks climbed too, thanks to global price jumps and India's new tariffs on Chinese steel.

Coal India soared after opening up auctions to foreign buyers, while NTPC also saw a solid rise.

All in all, most stocks were in the green—a sign of broad-based excitement across the market.