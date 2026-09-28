Aequs raises ₹650cr via warrants toward $450m expansion by 2031
Business
Aequs, the aerospace components maker, just raised ₹650 crore through warrants to fuel its big expansion plans.
This is part of a larger $450 million investment goal by 2031, with a major push to scale operations four to six times above 2026 levels by 2031.
The fresh funds will also help them raise another ₹800 crore in debt this year, key for their next growth phase.
Order momentum rising in Hosur aerospace
Aequs is now putting its capex into the fast-growing aerospace sector, with order momentum picking up, particularly in Hosur's aero engine and landing gear ecosystem.
Since Aequs was listed in December 2025, its shares have gained nearly 114% over the past six months, pushing its market value to around ₹17,370.24 crore, a clear sign investors are paying attention.