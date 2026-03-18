Aerchain raises $13 million to automate corporate purchasing with AI
Aerchain, a startup using AI to automate company purchasing, just raised $13 million in a Series A round led by Pavestone VC, with participation from IndiaMART.
The cash will help Aerchain expand globally and make its platform even smarter for nonstop, hands-off operations.
The platform's many no-code tools
Aerchain's AI handles everything from sorting messy emails and PDFs to finding the right suppliers (from a pool of 150,000), running negotiations, checking compliance, and managing workflows in more than 30 languages.
Its no-code tools let teams build custom workflows or templates and use real-time analytics without writing code.
Users see sourcing happen 10x faster
Big names like AB InBev, WeWork and Cars24 already use Aerchain. With a presence in 40+ countries, the platform manages $15B+ in spending.
Users see sourcing happen 10 times faster with 80% less manual work, and the company says it improves adoption and can close requirements digitally.